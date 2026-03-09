Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women's Day with New Lilibet Photo

Meghan Markle marked International Women’s Day this year by sharing a new glimpse of family life with her daughter, drawing attention online with a beachside photo featuring Princess Lilibet of Sussex. The image, posted to Meghan’s Instagram on March 8, shows the Duchess holding her 4-year-old daughter while sitting near the shoreline. The moment was captured by Prince Harry, whom Meghan credited in the caption as “Papa Sussex.”

In the post accompanying the photo, Meghan reflected on the significance of the day while considering her daughter’s future. “For the woman she will one day be… Happy International Women’s Day,” she wrote. The image shows a mother and daughter embracing on the sand as waves roll in behind them, offering a rare glimpse of the young royal, who has largely been kept out of the public spotlight since her birth in 2021. The post continues a tradition Meghan has developed in recent years of recognizing International Women’s Day through personal messages and photos highlighting women in her life. According to People, in 2025, she shared a previously unseen photo of Lilibet with Prince Harry as part of a broader tribute celebrating the women who inspire and support one another. That post included a message honoring “the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision.” Meghan has also used the day to discuss gender equality and representation. During a panel at the 2024 SXSW festival in Austin titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen, she reflected on an early example of activism from her childhood.