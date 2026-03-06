Meghan Markle and Netflix Are No Longer Partners on As Ever Brand

According to People , the Duchess of Sussex’s brand will continue moving forward independently after ending its formal partnership with Netflix . The shift marks a notable development in the evolution of the project, which initially launched with support from the streaming giant.

A new chapter is beginning for Meghan Markle and her lifestyle venture As ever.

Spokespeople for both the Sussexes and the streaming giant confirmed that while Netflix helped bring the brand to market, As ever will now operate on its own.

“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year,” a representative for the brand said in a statement. “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix echoed that message, emphasizing that the brand’s transition was always part of the broader vision. A spokesperson for the company said Meghan’s interest in “elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand,” adding that the company is pleased to have helped bring that idea to life.

The statement continued: “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently.”

The lifestyle brand first launched in 2025 alongside Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, offering a range of home and kitchen products tied to the show’s themes.