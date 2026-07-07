Prince Harry Won’t Stay at Buckingham Palace During U.K. Visit

What looked like a breakthrough between Prince Harry and the royal family unraveled almost as quickly as it began. After reports surfaced that the Duke of Sussex had accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during his latest trip to England, the offer was withdrawn amid competing accounts from Harry’s team and palace sources. According to palace officials, Harry waited too long to confirm the stay, leaving insufficient time to prepare the royal residence and its staff. But according to The Guardian, Harry's camp tells a different story. A spokesperson for the Duke said the delay had nothing to do with indecision and everything to do with coordinating security for the visit. The representative called it "disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn," adding that palace officials had been aware for days of the legal proceedings surrounding Harry's trip.

The spokesperson also questioned suggestions that the timing of an upcoming court ruling played any role in the decision. The latest dispute comes after weeks of negotiations over Harry's return to Britain. Originally, the Duke had hoped to bring Meghan Markle, Prince Archie of Sussex, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex for engagements tied to the countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. But those plans changed after it became clear the family would not receive police protection throughout the visit. Meghan and the children were pulled from the London portion of the trip, and it remains uncertain whether they'll join Harry elsewhere in England. Throughout the standoff, Harry has maintained that the issue has never been where his family sleeps. "The issue has never been accommodation," his spokesperson said last week. "The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit." That argument has defined Harry's relationship with Britain since he and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and lost taxpayer-funded security. After his legal appeal failed last year, Harry admitted he no longer felt comfortable bringing his family back under the current system.