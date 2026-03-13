Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Cookie Queens' Girl Scout Film Snags Summer Release

A new documentary backed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is headed for theaters after securing a distribution deal. The film, Cookie Queens, has been acquired for U.S. release by Roadside Attractions, following its premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the documentary follows young Girl Scouts navigating the high-pressure six-week cookie season, when troops across the country take to the streets and storefronts to sell favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

According to Variety, the film will also screen at SXSW before launching in theaters this summer, bringing the story of the girls’ entrepreneurial push to a wider audience. Markle, who serves as an executive producer alongside Prince Harry, previously shared that the project resonates on a personal level. “As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” Markle said. She added that Nahmias’ approach offers an intimate look behind the scenes of cookie season, balancing the nostalgia many Americans associate with the tradition and the modern pressures young participants face. Executives at Roadside Attractions, including Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen, said the film stood out during its Sundance debut.

In a joint statement, they described Cookie Queens as a portrait of a familiar American ritual that audiences rarely stop to analyze, highlighting the emotional stakes and family dynamics behind the cookie-selling frenzy. The documentary also arrives at a time when the Girl Scout cookie program continues to operate as a major youth entrepreneurship initiative. Cookie sales — which typically run from early February through mid-March — help fund troop activities while teaching key skills such as goal setting, money management, and communication. Nationwide, the program generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with the funds staying local to support troop experiences, camps, and community projects. In New York City, one of the most visible examples of the program’s impact is Girl Scout Troop 6000, a specialized troop serving girls living in temporary housing. Operating across all five boroughs, the initiative supports more than 13,000 participants and runs programs in more than 20 shelter locations. Troop members often sell cookies in high-traffic areas such as Union Square to meet ambitious fundraising goals that help finance camp trips, field excursions, and community-building activities.

The program reflects the broader mission of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, which uses cookie sales not only to fund activities but also to build leadership skills and provide a sense of stability for participants.