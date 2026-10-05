Nigel Farage Says Americans ‘Might Get’ Meghan Markle Back If He Becomes PM

Harry and Meghan recently returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet after roughly six years based primarily in California.

Farage described Harry as a “weak man” led astray by Meghan but offered no legal basis or formal policy for removing the American citizen from Britain.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an “absolute disgrace” and said Americans “might get her back” if he becomes prime minister.

Nigel Farage has spent years campaigning to dramatically reshape Britain's immigration system. Now the Reform UK leader is threatening to apply his rancorous policies to Meghan Markle, who could find herself back in America if he ever reaches 10 Downing Street. Farage targeted Meghan and Prince Harry during a Sept. 30 appearance on conservative commentator Benny Johnson's The Benny Show (via Yahoo! News), where he called the couple's behavior an “absolute disgrace,” characterized Harry as a “weak man,” and portrayed Meghan as a “strong woman” who “uses her wiles” to lead Harry astray. “And now they're back in the U.K. living here for who knows how long,” Farage said before claiming he has started to feel “a bit sorry for Harry.”

“It's the classic tale of the weak man and the strong woman who uses her wiles and leads him,” Farage continued. “Shakespeare was on this. The Bible was on this. There's nothing new in this. It's a classic tale.” Farage's sympathy apparently extends only to one half of the marriage. He praised Harry's life before Meghan, pointing to the prince's military service, partying and “lots of pretty girlfriends” while declaring that Harry was once “the most popular royal for 100 years.” “I think he's made a bad life choice,” Farage said. “But I can't wish him ill, because we all get things wrong from time to time. I hope he sorts it out.” Johnson then asked Farage not to “deport Meghan Markle back to America,” telling him, “This is one of the greatest things England has done since giving us our independence.”