Nigel Farage Says Americans ‘Might Get’ Meghan Markle Back If He Becomes PM

Key Takeaways
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an “absolute disgrace” and said Americans “might get her back” if he becomes prime minister.
- Farage described Harry as a “weak man” led astray by Meghan but offered no legal basis or formal policy for removing the American citizen from Britain.
- Harry and Meghan recently returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet after roughly six years based primarily in California.
Nigel Farage has spent years campaigning to dramatically reshape Britain's immigration system. Now the Reform UK leader is threatening to apply his rancorous policies to Meghan Markle, who could find herself back in America if he ever reaches 10 Downing Street.
Farage targeted Meghan and Prince Harry during a Sept. 30 appearance on conservative commentator Benny Johnson's The Benny Show (via Yahoo! News), where he called the couple's behavior an “absolute disgrace,” characterized Harry as a “weak man,” and portrayed Meghan as a “strong woman” who “uses her wiles” to lead Harry astray.
“And now they're back in the U.K. living here for who knows how long,” Farage said before claiming he has started to feel “a bit sorry for Harry.”
“It's the classic tale of the weak man and the strong woman who uses her wiles and leads him,” Farage continued. “Shakespeare was on this. The Bible was on this. There's nothing new in this. It's a classic tale.”
Farage's sympathy apparently extends only to one half of the marriage.
He praised Harry's life before Meghan, pointing to the prince's military service, partying and “lots of pretty girlfriends” while declaring that Harry was once “the most popular royal for 100 years.”
“I think he's made a bad life choice,” Farage said. “But I can't wish him ill, because we all get things wrong from time to time. I hope he sorts it out.”
Johnson then asked Farage not to “deport Meghan Markle back to America,” telling him, “This is one of the greatest things England has done since giving us our independence.”
Farage laughed.
“You might get her back,” he responded. “You might get her back if I'm in charge.”
Farage did not explain how or under what authority Meghan could be removed from Britain, because shockingly, “white British men are angry” hasn’t been enshrined into law.
But the remark carries considerably more weight coming from the leader of Reform UK, a party that has made reducing immigration and tightening Britain's borders central to its platform.
Farage has also called for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and advocated large-scale deportations of people without legal status.
Meghan, meanwhile, is an American citizen married to Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne. She and Harry returned to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in late August after spending roughly six years primarily based in California.
Their return has so far looked far less dramatic than Farage's description.
Harry and Meghan were recently photographed holding hands on their way into The Falkland Arms in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, for their first photographed public outing together since returning. Meghan reportedly ordered gluten-free fish and chips, while Harry went with a chicken, ham and leek pie.
Meghan has also continued running As ever while the couple focuses on settling their children into life in Britain. Archie and Lilibet switched schools just days into the academic year after discussions with the family's security team over the practicalities of their original arrangements.
The Sussexes later condemned photographers who were allegedly spotted walking around the perimeter of the children's new school and looking into its grounds.