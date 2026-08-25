Meghan Markle Still in Talks for ‘The Gentlemen’ Despite Reports Role Was Scrapped

The update adds another turn to an unusually messy casting story. People reports that Markle and Prince Harry had been discussing her return to acting before the opportunity for The Gentlemen emerged, and sources now say that conversations surrounding the project are ongoing. The potential role would be in the show’s third season, which Netflix officially greenlit on Aug. 25 and is currently in pre-production.

Meghan Markle’s potential acting comeback isn’t dead after all. Days after conflicting reports suggested her proposed role in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen had either been withdrawn—or never existed in the first place—discussions with the former Suits star remain underway.

That directly complicates reports over the weekend that Markle’s involvement was already over. Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown wrote Saturday that she had learned Markle’s casting had been “withdrawn,” claiming that “the backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable to go forward.”

Media correspondent and filmmaker Neil Sean disputed the premise entirely, writing on social media, “It was never on,” and calling reports connecting Markle to Ritchie’s series a “total fabrication.”

The latest reporting, however, indicates that something is still being discussed. Markle remains in early talks for the project, although no deal is in place. That tracks more closely with the original reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, which said Markle was discussing a role in the series. THR reported that a part was being written for her and that she had met Ritchie through mutual acquaintances.

The timing could hardly be more significant for Markle. She, Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are preparing to spend an extended period in Britain, where the children will begin school in September.

The family is expected to establish a private home base outside London while retaining its Montecito residence, and Markle’s potential acting project helped the couple’s plans come together.