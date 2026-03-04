McDonald’s Reverses Course After Farmer Shows Up at Drive-Thru With Horse-Drawn Wagon

A Wyoming drive-thru controversy has taken an unexpected turn, with McDonald's reportedly reversing course after a farmer said he was initially told his horse-drawn wagon wasn’t welcome in the lane. According to Powell, Wyoming resident Allen Hatch, the local franchise has apologized and confirmed that horse-drawn transportation will now be allowed through the drive-thru. Hatch said he was contacted directly by a representative from Yellowstone McDonald’s, the group that operates several franchises across Wyoming and Montana.

“The ban has since been rescinded,” Hatch told Cowboy State Daily. He added that the company extended a personal apology and offered his family a complimentary meal after the situation drew widespread attention. Hatch also said the franchise is implementing additional employee training to avoid similar incidents in the future. “I was also told they are retraining their employees so any legal form of transportation is allowed through the drive-thru,” he explained. The change comes after Hatch’s unusual visit to a Powell McDonald’s drive-thru went viral. At the time, the farmer had arrived in a wagon pulled by two draft horses, Coal and Onyx. Hatch had been running errands around town and used the outing to help train the horses, who are still getting accustomed to traffic and busy environments. While the scene surprised employees, Hatch said some workers found the moment entertaining. However, the interaction shifted when a manager stepped in and told him livestock were not permitted in the drive-thru lane due to safety concerns.

According to Hatch, the manager cited liability risks and questioned what would happen if the horses created a mess in the drive-thru area. He said he was instructed to finish the order and leave. At the time, Hatch described the experience bluntly. “We’ve been 86ed from McDonald’s,” he said. The story quickly spread online and beyond Wyoming, drawing reactions from across the state and beyond. Hatch said the public response has been significant. “The support across the state has been staggering,” he said. In conversations that followed the incident, Hatch said a representative from the franchise clarified that the decision to stop him in the drive-thru was made locally and wasn’t intended to be interpreted as a permanent ban. He was told that neither he nor his horses were barred from returning.

Coal and Onyx, both Percheron draft horses, are still adjusting to life with their new owner after being brought to Wyoming from Tennessee. Hatch plans to use the team primarily for farm work and to help train young mule colts by exposing them to wagon travel and road conditions.