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McDonald’s CEO Goes Viral Trying to Tackle the Massive Big Arch Burger

A promo video of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski trying the oversized Big Arch Burger is drawing attention ahead of its U.S. rollout.

McDonald's CEO Goes Viral After He's Reluctant to Eat His Own Food
Photo by Poly Fei/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As McDonald's gears up to roll out its new Big Arch Burger across the United States, an unexpected moment featuring its own CEO is stealing attention online.

According to Kotaku, a now-viral video shows CEO Chris Kempczinski sitting down in his office to try the chain’s latest menu item, positioned as a premium addition to its lineup. What might have been a routine promotional clip quickly became viral material when it made its way to TikTok, where viewers began dissecting every second.

In the clip, Kempczinski enthusiastically introduces the sandwich as a standout offering before unwrapping it on camera. “I love this product! It is so good,” he says, just moments before pausing to examine the burger more closely. Looking at its stacked build, he adds, “There’s so much going on with this.”

The Big Arch Burger itself is designed to be a heavyweight entry. According to McDonald’s, it features two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, and both crispy and slivered onions, all topped with a proprietary “Big Arch Sauce” described as a blend of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato flavors.

The sandwich is served on a bun with sesame and poppy seeds and has already found success in international markets like the U.K. and Ireland, where it earned a permanent spot on menus.

But it’s not the burger’s ingredient list driving conversation.

When Kempczinski finally takes a bite, viewers notice what appears to be hesitation. The bite itself is small, and his reaction, while composed, has been widely interpreted as less than convincing. The clip ends without much fanfare, leaving the internet to fill in the blanks.

That ambiguity has fueled commentary across platforms. Some users questioned whether the moment reflected a broader disconnect between corporate leadership and the product itself, while others simply found humor in the situation.

One commenter summed up the sentiment bluntly: “Challenge: Be a CEO and also relatable. Difficulty: Impossible.”

The timing adds another layer. According to NBC Chicago, McDonald's confirmed the Big Arch Burger will officially hit participating U.S. locations on March 3, though pricing and how long it will remain available have not yet been disclosed.

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