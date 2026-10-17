'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss and Tabitha Brown Join 'Beyond the Gates' as New Drama Hits Fairmont Crest

Burruss and Brown join a growing roster of reality-TV guests on the history-making soap, including Real Housewives of Potomac stars Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and Wendy Osefo.

Their debut coincides with a celebration of Dani Dupree that turns tense when an unexpected guest resurfaces unresolved family drama.

Kandi Burruss and Tabitha Brown will guest-star as Kalista Kilroy and Tia Allen on CBS’ Beyond the Gates on October 22.

Beyond the Gates is adding some serious star power to Fairmont Crest, and the latest arrivals are stepping into a family situation that's already headed for trouble. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and Emmy-winning entertainer Tabitha Brown join the CBS daytime soap on Thursday, October 22, as a celebration honoring Dani Dupree threatens to reopen old wounds. According to Michael Fairman TV, Burruss will play Kalista Kilroy, while Brown will debut as Tia Allen. Eagle-eyed viewers caught both names in the show's closing credits earlier this week, ahead of their scheduled appearances. And the timing couldn't be more interesting.

The October 22 episode finds the Dupree family celebrating Dani (Karla Mosley) and her accomplishments, but the festivities take a turn when an unexpected guest brings unresolved tensions back to the surface. According to official episode spoilers, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit), Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla), and Andre (Sean Freeman) will be left to deal with the fallout. Whether Burruss or Brown is involved in that confrontation remains unrevealed. For Burruss, the appearance adds another acting credit to a career that extends well beyond reality television. The Grammy-winning songwriter and Xscape founding member spent 14 seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and became one of the franchise's most recognizable personalities. She also won Season 3 of The Masked Singer, appeared on Showtime's The Chi, and earned a Tony Award nomination for producing Broadway's The Piano Lesson.

Brown has followed a different path to television success. Known to millions of social media followers as “America's Mom,” the actress, author, and food personality has turned her online following into a multifaceted entertainment career. She hosted Food Network's plant-based cooking competition It's CompliPlated and won an Emmy for her children's series Tab Time. But Burruss isn't the first Real Housewives personality to enter the Duprees' orbit. The Real Housewives of Potomac has already supplied several guest stars to Beyond the Gates, including Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and Wendy Osefo. The series itself has been making television history since its February 2025 premiere. Created by Michele Val Jean and produced by CBS Studios and the NAACP in partnership with P&G Studios, Beyond the Gates became the first new American network daytime soap in more than 25 years. Its predominantly Black cast centers on the wealthy Dupree family, whom CBS describes as “the very definition of Black royalty.” Set in an affluent Maryland community outside Washington, D.C., the show follows a family whose public standing doesn't always match what happens behind closed doors. Family feuds, romantic entanglements, and carefully guarded secrets have remained central to the drama.