Kalen Allen Rejects Backlash Over Raven-Symoné Interview: ‘Raven Baxter Was Black AF’

He called criticism of his interviewing fair while condemning the death threats he received over the viral Disney Channel debate.

Allen acknowledged that he should have pushed back harder during their podcast conversation but stressed that understanding Raven-Symoné’s reasoning did not mean endorsing her conclusion.

Kalen Allen has had enough of being cast as the villain in Raven-Symoné’s story. After their months-old podcast conversation about Raven Baxter’s Blackness exploded online, Allen made his position unmistakable: “Be f*cking for real. LEAVE ME ALONE!” The backlash stems from Allen’s April appearance on Tea Time with Raven & Miranda. While discussing the many ways Blackness can look, Allen described Raven Baxter as “Black as f*ck” and said the character “felt Black as hell” to him. Raven-Symoné immediately questioned that description. “Was she Black? Why did she feel Black to you?” she asked. When Allen pointed to the Black family at the center of That’s So Raven, she pressed further: “Take away the color. Make them green, and hear the words. What color are they?”

Once that exchange resurfaced, Raven-Symoné’s comments ignited a larger debate about a character many viewers considered an unmistakable representation of Black girlhood. That’s So Raven, which debuted on Disney Channel in 2003, followed Raven Baxter through teenage life in a Black household and occasionally tackled racism directly. The show’s appeal stretched across audiences, but its fashion, humor, music, and family dynamics also gave Black children a rare chance to see themselves leading one of the network’s biggest shows. Allen now admits he should not have let Raven-Symoné’s questions pass without digging deeper. “Critique me for not asking another question. Critique me for not pushing back hard,” he wrote on Tuesday, September 1, on Threads. “I’ve watched it back, sat with it, and I actually think that criticism is fair.” Allen added that he initiated the conversation and “could have followed up,” but drew a hard line between failing to challenge her and sharing her position. “What we are NOT going to do is turn ‘Kalen didn’t challenge her enough’ into ‘Kalen agreed with her,’” he wrote. “Because I did not.”

Allen said the viral excerpt also stripped away an earlier discussion about Absolutely Psychic, the project’s original concept before Raven-Symoné was attached and the series evolved into That’s So Raven. His understanding was that Raven-Symoné had been talking about a character who was not necessarily conceived as any particular race—not denying the identity of the Raven Baxter who ultimately reached television.