Jim Carrey Secretly Marries Min Ah Months After Going Public With Romance

The marriage is Carrey’s third, following his unions with Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly, and comes nearly three decades after his last wedding.

While accepting an honorary César, Carrey publicly thanked his “sublime companion” and told her, “I love you, Min Ah,” after years of keeping their relationship largely private.

Jim Carrey reportedly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, in a private Los Angeles ceremony in September, seven months after their red-carpet debut at the César Awards.

Jim Carrey has quietly tied the knot. The 64-year-old actor reportedly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, in a private Los Angeles ceremony, just seven months after the couple made their red carpet debut in Paris. According to Page Six, the two exchanged vows in September, marking Carrey's third marriage and a major development in a relationship he kept largely under wraps for years. The wedding comes after Carrey made his feelings for Min Ah unmistakably clear at February's César Awards, where he received an honorary award celebrating his Hollywood career. With his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson, and Min Ah watching from the audience, the In Living Color legend delivered his acceptance speech entirely in French. He then thanked his family before turning his attention to the woman who would become his wife.

"Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever," Carrey said. "Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah." The declaration marked a rare public acknowledgment of their relationship, although the couple had already been together for several years. They were first photographed leaving a Judd Apatow-hosted charity comedy show at Largo in Los Angeles in February 2022. Carrey's latest trip down the aisle comes nearly three decades after his last marriage. He wed actress and former Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987, and they welcomed their daughter Jane before divorcing in 1995. He married his Dumb and Dumber co-star, Lauren Holly, the following year, but the marriage lasted less than 12 months. Carrey later became engaged to Me, Myself & Irene co-star Renée Zellweger and had a five-year relationship with Jenny McCarthy, which ended in 2010. He also briefly dated his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga in 2019. Interestingly, McCarthy defended her former boyfriend earlier this year after his César Awards appearance sparked a wave of bizarre internet conspiracy theories.