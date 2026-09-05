Jeff Sneider Apologizes to Inde Navarrette After Saying He'd Subject Her to 'Non-Stop Rumors'

Navarrette has not responded publicly, while Reddit’s Marvel Studios community recently banned Sneider as a source for leaks and rumors over his conduct.

Sneider said Navarrette would continue to receive fair treatment, but he also condemned critics who allegedly sent death threats or antisemitic comments.

Jeff Sneider deleted his posts and apologized to Inde Navarrette after admitting his “ego got the best of” him when he threatened to subject her to “non-stop rumors” if her representatives kept ignoring him.

Jeff Sneider has apologized to Inde Navarrette and deleted the posts in which he said the actress could be subjected to "non-stop rumors" if her representatives continued ignoring him. The reversal came following the coverage of Sneider's comments, which drew widespread attention on Friday, September 4. "Tired of the noise so I'll delete and apologize, as per protocol," Sneider wrote shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 5. "I am sorry to Ms. Navarrette, who was and will continue to be treated fairly, despite previous comments suggesting otherwise." He acknowledged that his "ego got the best of" him and that he "went overboard with my victory celebration," before saying he would use the holiday weekend "to reflect and maybe I'll return kinder and gentler."

The apology followed a considerably different message from Sneider a day earlier. After apparently receiving no response from Navarrette's representatives, Sneider publicly wrote that he planned to cover her "for a long time" and could either be "a useful friend to her team" or "share literally everything I hear about her." When an X user characterized the posts as complaining, Sneider corrected them himself: "Complaining? I wasn't complaining. That was a threat!" He continued, "Engage, or don't, and be subjected to non-stop rumors." Sneider also said he would "love to continue being ignored" because it allowed him to "say whatever I want," which he described as "very lucrative." Sneider's apology wasn't entirely conciliatory. He said some of the messages he'd received were "absolutely crazy" and told critics to "take a long, hard look in the mirror, because you're way worse than I could ever be." He also referenced "death threats or anti-Semitic comments." Sneider did not provide examples of those remarks in the apology post, and no antisemitic comments appeared among the public exchanges cited in previous coverage. He concluded, "This app is nuts, but I'll never leave, because we deserve each other."

The episode adds to a lengthy record of controversies surrounding Sneider's career. Variety fired him in 2013 for "unprofessional" behavior following an episode in which, after losing an Interstellar scoop, he posted about driving his car into a tree and wrote that his blood would be "on Hollywood's hands." His tenure at Mashable ended in 2016 following backlash over racially charged comments surrounding #OscarsSoWhite. Sneider has also found himself publicly challenged over more recent reporting. Sydney Sweeney disputed a report connecting her to a film with Johnny Depp, while Sneider characterized her response as a "non denial." Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller and composer Daniel Pemberton also publicly pushed back on Sneider's reporting that much of the movie had been scrapped. This week, moderators of Reddit's Marvel Studios community went further, announcing Sneider had been permanently banned as a source for leaks and rumors, citing what they described as his conduct toward people in the Marvel community and industry.

Navarrette, whose profile has surged following Obsession and her recent Call of Duty appearance at Fanatics Fest, still has not publicly responded to Sneider.