Halle Berry Reflects on Love and Why She Said 'Yes' to Van Hunt: 'You Know When It’s Right'

Halle Berry says experience taught her how to recognize real love — and that’s how she knew Van Hunt was different. Speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Crime 101, on February 10, Berry opened up about the moment it clicked.

“You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact,” Berry said. “You just kind of know when it's right, ’cause you know when it's wrong.” Berry has been married three times — to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez — and she didn’t shy away from referencing that history. For her, clarity came not from fantasy, but from lived experience. The engagement news follows her recent confirmation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Hunt are officially headed toward marriage after nearly six years together. Addressing rumors that she had declined a proposal, Berry set the record straight. “There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no,” she said. “No, that’s not the case. I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’” Laughing as she showed her ring to host Jimmy Fallon, Berry added, “He did put a little ring on it.”