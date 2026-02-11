Pop Culture

Halle Berry Reflects on Love and Why She Said 'Yes' to Van Hunt: 'You Know When It’s Right'

After three marriages, Halle Berry says experience changed how she views love, opening up about her relationship and future with Van Hunt.

Halle Berry Said This One Thing Made Her Realize Van Hunt Was 'The One'
Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Halle Berry says experience taught her how to recognize real love — and that’s how she knew Van Hunt was different.

Speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Crime 101, on February 10, Berry opened up about the moment it clicked.

“You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact,” Berry said. “You just kind of know when it's right, ’cause you know when it's wrong.”

Berry has been married three times — to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez — and she didn’t shy away from referencing that history. For her, clarity came not from fantasy, but from lived experience.

The engagement news follows her recent confirmation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Hunt are officially headed toward marriage after nearly six years together.

Addressing rumors that she had declined a proposal, Berry set the record straight. “There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no,” she said. “No, that’s not the case. I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’”

Laughing as she showed her ring to host Jimmy Fallon, Berry added, “He did put a little ring on it.”

The ring itself has drawn attention. Jewelry experts told People the piece could be valued at over $200,000. It reportedly features a bezel-set diamond estimated at around two carats, surrounded by more than 20 colored diamonds and gemstones set in yellow gold. The design has been described as distinctive and highly personal.

Berry debuted the ring publicly at the Crime 101 premiere, where she wore a black suit with a silk blouse and a gold choker. The event also brought out her co-star Chris Hemsworth, along with his brother Liam Hemsworth and their parents.

Berry and Hunt first went public with their relationship in September 2020 after quietly dating for several months. Since then, the couple has frequently expressed that marriage was never necessary to validate their bond.

“We don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way,” Berry previously said.

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