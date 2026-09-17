‘Heated Rivalry’ Has Women Looking at Their Husbands Differently — And Some Are Leaving

Clinical psychologist Dr. Noëlle Santorelli says fiction rarely causes a breakup by itself, but it can become a “catalyst” for confronting problems people have learned to tolerate.

Viewers Louise, Suzie, and Danielle described feeling more like caretakers or “alone and invisible” than loved partners before the series sparked their relationship reckonings.

Some women say Heated Rivalry’s portrayal of desire, vulnerability, and emotional intimacy exposed what their marriages lacked and pushed them to leave long-term partners.

Months after Heated Rivalry exploded into a cultural phenomenon, some women credit the series with forcing them to confront problems in their marriages and long-term relationships they'd previously learned to live with. ELLE Magazine spoke with multiple viewers who said watching Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov navigate desire, vulnerability and emotional intimacy made what was missing at home considerably harder to ignore—and some ultimately decided to leave.

Louise, a 40-year-old mother in the U.K., had been with her fiancé for a decade before the show sent her into a full relationship reckoning. "It made me start looking at my own relationship and how I had become a mother and maid to a man I had no passion toward and who had no passion toward me," she said. The change in her feelings was so dramatic that she initially suspected perimenopause and sought medical advice. She even started hormone replacement therapy. Her hormone panel came back normal, however, and her feelings didn't disappear. Eventually, the relationship did. That kind of reaction adds another dimension to a show that has been generating headlines almost from the moment it arrived. Heated Rivalry reportedly averaged more than 10.6 million U.S. viewers per episode and transformed Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie into breakout stars practically overnight. That sudden fame hasn't always been comfortable. Williams has previously admitted that his new life "doesn't feel like anything you could prepare," and he got a particularly vivid demonstration in Paris when he confronted autograph seekers he accused of following him to his residence. "You guys aren't fans," Williams told them in a viral video. "You're being really creepy, and you just followed me."

The attention has also brought scrutiny. Williams faced backlash after an old photo resurfaced showing him as a teenager with a swastika drawn above his eyebrow. People close to the actor said he didn't know the symbol had been drawn on his face during an alcohol-fueled high school campout and that it didn't reflect his beliefs. Peloton subsequently removed social media content featuring Williams. At the same time, he and Storrie earned Television Critics Association Award nominations for their work on Heated Rivalry. In other words, the show's runaway success has produced everything from awards recognition and obsessive fandom to uncomfortable examinations of what celebrity looks like when it arrives almost overnight. Now that intensity is showing up in viewers' personal lives. Suzie, a retired Air Force reservist in Kansas, had been married nearly 25 years and was already discussing separation with her therapist before repeatedly watching all six episodes for 60 days. "It's a drug—flat out—and it has screwed up my mind," she said.