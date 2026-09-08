Featured
Television's biggest night is here, with host (and Knicks superfan) Mariska Hargitay.Trace William Cowen
Hov responded to Drake's 'Iceman' subs in his Roots Picnic freestyle, but I've been tracking this back-and-forth since 2009.Jordan Rose
From Jay-Z dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj at Roots Picnic to his subliminal shots at Mase back in the day, Hov has never been shy about sliding in a jab or two.Insanul Ahmed
Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen