Heated Rivalry

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'Heated Rivalry' Being Blamed for Uptick in Divorce
Pop Culture

‘Heated Rivalry’ Has Women Looking at Their Husbands Differently — And Some Are Leaving

After watching Shane and Ilya’s vulnerable romance, several women confronted what they felt was missing from their longtime relationships.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote
Style

The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote

Thanks to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, Canadian Tire's $1.99 plaid reusable tote has become the internet's latest obsession—and it's selling out across Canada.

Christopher Turner43 days ago
Hudson Williams Has a Meltdown After Fan Asks for Autograph in Paris
Pop Culture

'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Calls Autograph Seekers 'Really Creepy' in Paris Video

Caught on camera, the 'Heated Rivalry' star rips up a photo, tells the group they’re 'being really creepy,' and accuses them of following him home in Paris.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Peloton Drops 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Following Swastika Photo
Pop Culture

Peloton Scrubs Hudson Williams from Content After Swastika Photo Backlash

Peloton quietly scrubs the breakout actor from its feeds as a camp prank photo ignites backlash, fan defenses, and questions about canceling teen mistakes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Under Fire for Swastika Photo from College
Pop Culture

'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Swastika Pic

How a resurfaced image of a swastika drawn on his face put the 'Heated Rivalry' star at the center of online backlash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
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'Heated Rivalry' books
Pop Culture

‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Getting an Off-Broadway Musical Parody

The Off-Broadway parody of 'Heated Rivalry' is set to debut May 12, adapting Rachel Reid’s hit novel and TV series with a pop-infused original score.

Simone Torn171 days ago
Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Brittany (Heather Morris) in 'The Purple Piano Project' the season premiere episode of GLEE on FOX.
Pop Culture

‘Glee’ Star Chris Colfer Says His New Novel Is ‘Really Smutty’ and ‘Very Gay’

Chris Colfer is stepping into adult fiction for the first time with a new novel set for 2027.

Holly Riordan179 days ago
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Hudson Williams Debuts Relationship at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hudson Williams appeared at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with girlfriend Katelyn Rose Larson, marking their relationship’s red carpet debut.

Cheryl Thompson186 days ago

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