Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Spotted Kissing at Paris Fashion Week

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are once again fueling relationship headlines after the two were photographed kissing during Paris Fashion Week, a moment that quickly reignited conversation about their past relationship. Photos and video snapped by TMZ captured the pair together on Friday night, March 6, following a fashion event in Paris. The two were seen standing on a balcony above the street, deep in conversation, before Harvey pulled Idris into a close embrace. Cameras captured the pair kissing and holding each other for several moments before they eventually separated.

Witnesses say Idris stepped away shortly afterward while Harvey remained on the balcony area. She was later photographed leaving the event in a fitted black dress and entering a waiting vehicle. Idris exited the venue separately but soon joined her in the same van, a sequence that didn’t go unnoticed by photographers stationed outside. Harvey and Idris first went public with their relationship in 2022, then quietly split in 2023 after less than a year together. Since then, occasional appearances together have kept rumors circulating. The two were spotted spending time together during Miami Art Week, and another beach outing in September also sparked renewed speculation that the former couple had reconnected. Harvey, who has built a major presence in both fashion and pop culture, is no stranger to public interest in her dating life.