Woman Who Faked Pregnancy With ‘Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard Pleads Guilty to Four Felonies

Prosecutors will dismiss 10 remaining charges under the plea deal, while Owens could receive probation or up to 12-and-a-half years in prison on the most serious fraud count.

Owens claimed Echard had gotten her pregnant with twins, but a paternity test found little to no fetal DNA, and a judge ruled that she knowingly presented a false claim without authentic medical evidence.

Laura Owens pleaded guilty to four felonies after admitting she fabricated pregnancy claims involving The Bachelor star Clayton Echard and another man.

Laura Owens spent more than a year insisting The Bachelor star Clayton Echard had gotten her pregnant with twins. Now she has admitted the entire saga was built on fraud. Owens pleaded guilty on Friday, August 28, to four felonies stemming from fabricated pregnancy claims involving Echard and another man, avoiding a criminal trial that had been scheduled for October. According to KTAR, Owens, 36, entered the plea during a settlement conference in Maricopa County Superior Court. She admitted to two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of perjury, and one count of taking another person’s identity. Prosecutors will dismiss the remaining 10 charges under the agreement.

Three counts call for probation, but the most serious fraud charge carries no sentencing deal, leaving the judge free to impose anything from probation to 12-and-a-half years in prison. The case began in 2023, when Owens claimed a brief encounter with Echard had left her pregnant with twins. She filed a paternity lawsuit and pursued child support, setting off a public legal battle with the former reality-TV lead. Echard, who starred on Season 26 of ABC’s The Bachelor, denied having sexual intercourse with Owens and paid $725 to schedule a paternity test. When the result came back showing “little to no fetal DNA present,” he posted an Instagram video celebrating the news. “Five months of torture can finally be put to rest,” he said.