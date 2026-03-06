'The Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Says Ex-Husband Made ‘Low’ Comments About Her Fertility

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay says comments made by her ex-husband during their divorce crossed a line—especially when the discussion turned to her fertility. Speaking on a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Lindsay claimed her former partner, Bryan Abasolo, publicly discussed private aspects of her fertility struggles while reflecting on their relationship after their split.

According to Lindsay, the comments surfaced during an interview Abasolo conducted with divorce coach Rene Garcia shortly after he filed for divorce in January 2024. During the podcast appearance, she said she was taken aback that the topic was raised at all.

“He said things in that interview that I had never even personally talked about,” Lindsay explained, noting that while she had acknowledged wanting children, details about her fertility were never something she had publicly discussed. “He talks about fertility, and it wasn’t even the truth of what he was saying.” Lindsay rose to prominence in 2017 as the first Black lead of The Bachelorette, where she met Abasolo during the show’s season finale. Their televised romance led to a real-life marriage in August 2019, becoming one of the franchise’s most closely watched couples. Over the years, Lindsay expanded her media career with podcast hosting, sports and entertainment commentary, and television appearances beyond the Bachelor universe. Reflecting on the fallout of the divorce, Lindsay said the timing of the interview intensified the situation. She described the discussion as “low,” particularly because it came shortly after Abasolo had been awarded temporary spousal support during the proceedings. “It was a week after he was just awarded $13,000 a month,” Lindsay said. “Why are you now putting out this video?”

She added that throughout 2024, she repeatedly found herself surprised by new developments that surfaced during the legal process. The couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2025. As part of the settlement, Lindsay agreed to pay Abasolo a total of $500,000, though credits from earlier payments brought the final amount to $460,229. The financial chapter closed in early 2026, when Lindsay confirmed she had completed the payments. Her comments also come amid broader conversations about fertility and public pressure surrounding parenthood—particularly for women in the spotlight. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11% of women of reproductive age in the United States experience infertility, while about 13.4% report difficulty conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. Medical experts note that infertility can affect both men and women equally, a reality often overlooked in public discussions.

For Lindsay, revisiting the issue publicly appears to be part of processing a difficult chapter. She recently said that completing the financial settlement felt like a release, saying that the end of the legal process left her feeling “free” and ready to move forward.