Inside the 'Below Deck' OnlyFans Drama That's Surrounding the Cast

According to The Tab , at the center of the chatter is new stew Mike Durrant, whose off-camera career has reignited the ongoing intersection between reality TV fame and OnlyFans .

The latest season of Below Deck: Down Under has barely left the dock, and it’s already sparked conversation far beyond the yacht.

Durrant joins the crew with more than just polished service skills. Born and raised in Newcastle, Australia, he later relocated to Mallorca and brings approximately 5 years of yachting experience.

Before stepping aboard this season, he worked as an event planner and appeared in multiple reality projects, including a brief cameo during a yacht visit on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and a stint on the UK version of Dating Naked.

That background is now part of the broader discussion surrounding his digital footprint. Like several reality stars before him, Durrant operates two OnlyFans accounts—one free and one subscription-based.

On the free page, he describes it as a way for fans to “access my exclusive content, talk with me directly (I reply personally) and follow my journey,” adding that he wanted it to be open to people curious about getting to know him beyond television.

The paid account, priced at $9 per month, is more explicit in its positioning. In his own words, the content promises to go beyond what viewers see on Bravo, with Durrant writing that he previously “took my clothes off on national TV” and decided to share more “after popular demand.”