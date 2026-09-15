Shailene Woodley Has One Response to Aaron Rodgers Airing Out Their Relationship

The Steelers quarterback also disputed ex Danica Patrick’s account of their relationship while praising his current wife, Brittani, for bringing stability to his life.

Rodgers claimed Woodley wanted to sleep with another man after accepting his proposal, stopped wearing her ring within months, and misrepresented their breakup timeline.

Shailene Woodley laughed and walked away when a reporter asked about Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments on their failed engagement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback disputed Woodley's previous description of their breakup and alleged that she told him shortly after accepting his proposal that she wanted to sleep with someone else before they married.

“I propose, and she says yes,” Rodgers told Heyward. “She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no.” Rodgers claimed things changed almost immediately. “Not a couple days after that, she tells me, you know, ‘Before we get married I got to go f*ck this guy,’” he said. According to Rodgers, Woodley stopped wearing her engagement ring within roughly three months, and subsequent attempts at reconciliation went nowhere. He also challenged the timeline Woodley has previously given for their split, saying, “There wasn't even a relationship in ’22 to break off.”

Woodley has discussed that period of her life publicly, though without providing the kind of granular account Rodgers offered. In a 2024 interview with Outside, she described a breakup as “traumatic” and spoke openly about the emotional toll it took. “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley said. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.” Rodgers pushed back against the suggestion that he simply ended the relationship and left Woodley dealing with the aftermath. “Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her a crazy depression because I left her,” he told Heyward before offering his version of how their engagement unraveled. Woodley isn't the only ex whose account Rodgers has recently challenged. In the same conversation with Heyward, he went after Danica Patrick's previous claims that their relationship had been emotionally abusive. Rodgers said Patrick was “depressed and not fun to be around” following her retirement and claimed their relationship had reached a point where “there was no intimacy; there was nothing.”