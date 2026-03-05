Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Still Works Out at 42: 'I Want My Wife to F*ck Me All the Time'

Aaron Rodgers delivered one of the more unexpected soundbites of the NFL offseason this week while discussing his workout habits.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the veteran quarterback explained that part of his motivation to stay in shape at 42 has nothing to do with football. Instead, Rodgers joked that he wants to remain attractive for his wife.
“I want to look good,” Rodgers said while talking about maintaining his fitness routine. “I want my wife to want to f*ck me all the time.”
Rodgers’ appearance on the show was widely anticipated because many fans expected clarity about his NFL future. According to ESPN, the four-time MVP is approaching free agency and has not yet confirmed whether he plans to continue playing in 2026.
But rather than making an announcement, Rodgers told viewers early in the interview not to expect any major decision yet.
“Anyone who is expecting me to make any big decision, just turn it off now,” he said during the broadcast, noting that free agency was still days away and that there had been no deadlines or contract offers requiring immediate action.
While Rodgers avoided committing to another season, he shared that he has been spending much of the offseason away from the spotlight with his wife. The quarterback confirmed he recently took a ski trip and has otherwise been “laying low” as he evaluates his next step.
Rodgers has rarely discussed his marriage publicly. He first acknowledged he had gotten married during the 2025 offseason after being seen wearing a wedding band. The quarterback later identified his wife’s name as Brittani but has not shared further details about her publicly.
When discussing the relationship earlier, Rodgers emphasized the sense of stability it brings after years of highly publicized romances in his career.
“When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he said. “To have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world.”
Rodgers’ romantic life previously drew heavy attention while he dated actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley, as well as former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.
The veteran quarterback is coming off his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a difficult two-year stretch with the New York Jets. In 2025, Rodgers started 16 games, throwing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns while helping Pittsburgh reach the playoffs.