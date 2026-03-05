Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Still Works Out at 42: 'I Want My Wife to F*ck Me All the Time'

Aaron Rodgers delivered one of the more unexpected soundbites of the NFL offseason this week while discussing his workout habits. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the veteran quarterback explained that part of his motivation to stay in shape at 42 has nothing to do with football. Instead, Rodgers joked that he wants to remain attractive for his wife.

“I want to look good,” Rodgers said while talking about maintaining his fitness routine. “I want my wife to want to f*ck me all the time.” Rodgers’ appearance on the show was widely anticipated because many fans expected clarity about his NFL future. According to ESPN, the four-time MVP is approaching free agency and has not yet confirmed whether he plans to continue playing in 2026. But rather than making an announcement, Rodgers told viewers early in the interview not to expect any major decision yet. “Anyone who is expecting me to make any big decision, just turn it off now,” he said during the broadcast, noting that free agency was still days away and that there had been no deadlines or contract offers requiring immediate action. While Rodgers avoided committing to another season, he shared that he has been spending much of the offseason away from the spotlight with his wife. The quarterback confirmed he recently took a ski trip and has otherwise been “laying low” as he evaluates his next step.