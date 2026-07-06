'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Leida Margaretha Gets New Attorney After Courtroom Shakeup

During a June 17 hearing in Juneau County, attorney Taylor Hart asked to step away from the case. Court records show Margaretha objected , but the court granted the motion anyway before appointing attorney Gene Cisewski to represent her. The hearing marks the second attorney change in the case and gives Margaretha a third lawyer since prosecutors filed charges in January. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 18.

Leida Margaretha is changing attorneys again as her legal troubles continue to mount. The former 90 Day Fiancé star recently appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom, where a judge approved her attorney's request to withdraw from her felony fraud case over Margaretha's objection, forcing her to move forward with court-appointed counsel as she simultaneously faces scrutiny in the ongoing investigation into her infant daughter's death.

The case centers on 24 felony counts alleging theft, wire fraud, forgery, uttering forged documents, and felony bail jumping. Earlier this year, Margaretha was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions prohibiting her from contacting employees or visiting the business at the center of the alleged fraud scheme.

Court records also show she currently owes $400 in court costs.

Before withdrawing, Hart consistently argued that prosecutors were reviving allegations his client had already fought once before. "The most recent criminal charges levied against Ms. Margaretha in Juneau County are not actually new allegations of new criminal conduct but rather are re-filed charges stemming from old conduct alleged to have occurred in 2023 and 2024," Hart previously said.

He added that Margaretha "continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing" and intends to challenge the case again.

The fraud prosecution is unfolding alongside an even more closely watched investigation into the death of Margaretha's infant daughter, Alisa. Earlier this year, the Adams County Health and Human Services Department concluded the baby's death was "non-accidental" and found "a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother."