‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier Share Update on Hannah After Brain Bleed

The couple credits Armando’s eventual reunion with Hannah—after border-crossing hurdles and a fan-backed GoFundMe—as a turning point in her recovery, with Armando publicly praising Kenny for stepping up during one of the “scariest moments” of their lives.

Doctors still don’t know what caused the bleed, and Hannah will stay in the Phoenix area for at least a month for rehab and testing while managing lingering vision issues, facial drooping, weakness, and anti-seizure meds.

Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier say 13-year-old Hannah has been released from intensive care in Phoenix after a brain bleed, calling it “the best news we could have right now” even as she continues to recover at home.

After days of fear and uncertainty, 90 Day Fiancé stars Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier finally have some good news: their 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, is out of the hospital. According to People, the couple shared the emotional update in a three-part Instagram video, revealing that Hannah has been discharged after suffering a brain bleed that left her in intensive care in Phoenix. While doctors are still searching for answers, Armando called the milestone "the best news we could have right now."

"I'm actually very happy, very just thrilled, and just my heart is so full to let you guys know that Hannah has been released from the hospital," he said. Kenny added, "Oh God, we are so over the moon. Hannah's very happy to be leaving the hospital." According to Kenny, doctors felt Hannah had progressed enough that she would recover better outside the hospital. "Ever since Armando got here...she has just gotten better and better and gone leaps and bounds," he said. "The doctors were so happy with her progress that they said, 'Now, I think she would do better with you guys in a home setting.'"

The family's relief comes with an important caveat: the medical mystery isn't over. Hannah will remain in the Phoenix area for at least a month while undergoing rehabilitation and additional testing. She's currently taking anti-seizure medication and continues to experience mild vision loss, facial drooping, and weakness following the frightening health scare. Despite multiple scans and an angiogram, doctors still haven't determined what caused the brain bleed. "Right now, they have everything under control, although they still have no clue as to why it happened," Kenny admitted. Armando echoed that frustration, calling the uncertainty "a little unsettling," before adding, "Hannah's better. She's getting better every day."