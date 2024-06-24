Young Thug Fans Aren't Feeling Jo Koy's Roast Of "Lifestyle," Which He Unfavorably Compared to Biggie

A clip from comedian Jo Koy's recent Netflix special, Live in Brooklyn, has received negative reactions from Young Thug after he ripped into the rapper's 2014 track "Lifestyle."

Live in Brooklyn hit Netflix on June 4, but a clip from the special focusing on the difference between the Notorious B.I.G. and "mumble rap" has recently gone viral on social media. In the clip, Koy suggested that Biggie's tracks could still "shut down the club" in 2024, but in contrast, he spoke negatively of what he perceived as "mumble rap" despite admitting that it's often "catchy."

"Don't get me wrong, the mumble rap [is] catchy but I'm just saying... What the fuck are you saying?" he said, as seen in the clip below. He then proceeded to his impression of the Rich Gang song "Lifestyle" by Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, mumbling gibberish and interjecting it with the title of the track.

"Just fucking mumbled and then said one word! Fuck you," he continued. "Shut the fuck up! I'm sorry." He got his DJ to play a portion of the song, which he rapped along to in gibberish. "Hey if I sound old, I sound old, but I'm sorry," he said. Then he played a portion of the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize," which was met with huge applause. He added that the "only reason" he recorded his special in Brooklyn was because of Biggie. "Whatever he said made sense, he was a poet!" he said.