Young Thug Fans Aren't Feeling Jo Koy's Roast Of "Lifestyle," Which He Unfavorably Compared to Biggie

Koy suggested that Biggie could "shut down the club" in 2024, but thinks "mumble rap" artists should "shut the f*ck up."

Jun 24, 2024
A man is smiling and wearing a dark cap with a "B" on it and a dark T-shirt
NBC via Getty Images
A man is smiling and wearing a dark cap with a &quot;B&quot; on it and a dark T-shirt
NBC via Getty Images

A clip from comedian Jo Koy's recent Netflix special, Live in Brooklyn, has received negative reactions from Young Thug after he ripped into the rapper's 2014 track "Lifestyle."

Live in Brooklyn hit Netflix on June 4, but a clip from the special focusing on the difference between the Notorious B.I.G. and "mumble rap" has recently gone viral on social media. In the clip, Koy suggested that Biggie's tracks could still "shut down the club" in 2024, but in contrast, he spoke negatively of what he perceived as "mumble rap" despite admitting that it's often "catchy."

"Don't get me wrong, the mumble rap [is] catchy but I'm just saying... What the fuck are you saying?" he said, as seen in the clip below. He then proceeded to his impression of the Rich Gang song "Lifestyle" by Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, mumbling gibberish and interjecting it with the title of the track.

"Just fucking mumbled and then said one word! Fuck you," he continued. "Shut the fuck up! I'm sorry." He got his DJ to play a portion of the song, which he rapped along to in gibberish. "Hey if I sound old, I sound old, but I'm sorry," he said. Then he played a portion of the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize," which was met with huge applause. He added that the "only reason" he recorded his special in Brooklyn was because of Biggie. "Whatever he said made sense, he was a poet!" he said.

Comedian Jo Koy roasts mumble rappers and praises Biggie for creating songs that still shut down the club to this day, years after his death. pic.twitter.com/HgN4TmFCEe

— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 22, 2024
Twitter: @ArtOfDialogue_

"Lifestyle" is one of Thug's most beloved tracks among fans, so the bit wasn't appreciated on social media. Many people suggested it was also embarrassing for Jo Koy to use the term "mumble rap" in the year 2024, especially considering the song is also now a decade old, too.

Check out some of the responses to the joke below.

In 2014 Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan made a song so good it filtered lame dudes for ten years straight https://t.co/l2hTiPiR1b

— m*lc (@2MORROWTIL8) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @2MORROWTIL8

Lifestyle better than any song biggie smalls ever made. https://t.co/v4YltTnzSi

— SKELETOR DEADHEAD (@RevolutionNak) June 24, 2024
Twitter: @RevolutionNak

Thug uses his voice as an instrument as much as Kendrick but it isn’t viewed the same because of the lyrics and region he’s from https://t.co/tDVBYJTef9 pic.twitter.com/yS4bnLTxPt

— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) June 24, 2024
Twitter: @AllThatandMoore

saying “mumble rap” in the lords year 2024 #WhatIsThatSmell #GetOffTheStage https://t.co/nGAZn40LcJ

— brandon* (@brndxix) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @brndxix

id be in this shit BOOING lmaoo https://t.co/xfV2gGtEEa

— Yung Skrrt™ (@yungskrrt) June 24, 2024
Twitter: @yungskrrt

Song he’s crying about is almost 10 years old btw https://t.co/oO291XxOxh

— 𝔻𝕖𝔹𝕒𝕝𝕝 (@WfromDeBall) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @WfromDeBall

“mumble rap” convo in 2024 https://t.co/aGPTb0RBxU pic.twitter.com/flQrXpslMC

— berry gatherer🫐 (@berry_gatherer) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @berry_gatherer

don’t care old man we still bumping lifestyle pic.twitter.com/e33WyUC94v https://t.co/zJHp9o0lTS

— LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @LORAFRIMANEE

idk who this is but he might stand to mention how the “mumble” rapper he lampoons has for years been jailed without cause, released only to litigate with the state over lyrics that were sufficiently intelligible to incite a culture war the loss of which could criminalize rap https://t.co/VeuESvKxdR

— lake micah (@afrofatalism) June 24, 2024
Twitter: @afrofatalism

My only comment, he’s performing in Brooklyn, but not in front of Brooklyn.

— Mind Joe Business (@ArmandKilljoy) June 22, 2024
Twitter: @ArmandKilljoy
