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Luka Dončić's Ex-Fiancée Drops California Child Support Case, Seeks Private Agreement

Anamaria Goltes filed to dismiss her child support case against her ex, instead seeking to resolve the matter privately.

Luka Dončić in casual attire stands on a basketball court, wearing a white jacket, gray pants, and sneakers, with players in the background.
(Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Luka Dončić and his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, appear to be taking a step toward resolving their family matters outside the courtroom.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Goltes has asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her California child support petition without prejudice, saying she intends to work toward a mutual agreement with Dončić that prioritizes the well-being of their two young children.

"I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children," Goltes stated in the filing.

The request marks the latest development in the former couple's legal dispute, which began after Goltes sought child support and attorneys' fees in California.

Dončić previously challenged the filing, arguing through his legal team that California was not the proper jurisdiction because their children have been living in Slovenia. His attorney also claimed the Los Angeles Lakers star had encouraged Goltes to relocate to California with their children after his move to Los Angeles, but that she chose to remain in Slovenia, where the family has reportedly been living since last year.

The pair, who were together for roughly a decade before ending their engagement, share two daughters: 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia.

News of their split surfaced earlier this year, with reports attributing the breakup in part to the long distance between them after Dončić's move to the NBA's Lakers.

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