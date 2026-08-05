Luka Dončić's Ex-Fiancée Drops California Child Support Case, Seeks Private Agreement

Luka Dončić and his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, appear to be taking a step toward resolving their family matters outside the courtroom.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Goltes has asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her California child support petition without prejudice, saying she intends to work toward a mutual agreement with Dončić that prioritizes the well-being of their two young children.

"I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children," Goltes stated in the filing.

The request marks the latest development in the former couple's legal dispute, which began after Goltes sought child support and attorneys' fees in California.

Dončić previously challenged the filing, arguing through his legal team that California was not the proper jurisdiction because their children have been living in Slovenia. His attorney also claimed the Los Angeles Lakers star had encouraged Goltes to relocate to California with their children after his move to Los Angeles, but that she chose to remain in Slovenia, where the family has reportedly been living since last year.