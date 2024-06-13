Colman Domingo 'Constantly' Receives Scripts About 'Slavery and Being Queer,' Neither of Which Are His 'Interests'

Colman Domingo wants to press pause on scripts about queer and enslaved characters.

The 54-year-old actor, playwright and director "constantly" gets asked to take on both stories that have to do with both types of personas, which he revealed in a new GQ Hype cover story published this week. Domingo, who's openly gay and has been married to his husband, Raúl Domingo, since 2014, has portrayed queer civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in last year's Rustin, and enslaved man Hark Turner in 2016 historical drama, The Birth of a Nation.

As for when fans discover his sexual orientation, Domingo told GQ that the reaction he often gets is "I didn’t know Colman Domingo is gay." He added, "I don’t even know what that means. Am I supposed to have some indicator on me?"

The Euphoria star also expressed his confusion with newly-out actors, who "were suddenly honored because they came out after a long time of being in the closet."

"And they came out, and suddenly they’re given the keys to the city. They’re getting more access, they’re getting honors and awards and things like this," he said. "After a while, you sit there with your own feelings, you’re like, But what about the people who just have been out, who’ve been taking possible knocks or lack of access? And no one’s giving them any praise or awards for that?"

At Domingo's production company, Edith, which he co-owns with his husband, he "constantly" gets sent projects "about slavery and being queer," although he's more interested in stories that have "have a lot of light in them."

"And I always think, So why are you sending me this, if this isn’t even any of my interests, really?" Domingo asked about the scripts he's less concerned with.

Domingo's new A24 film, Sing Sing, debuts theatrically on Friday (June 14), and he'll also be portraying late Jackson Family patriarch Joe Jackson in Michael, set to release next year.