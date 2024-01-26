Stephen A. Smith Has Hilarious Response to Fan Asking Him to Name His Favorite Pokémon

Stephen A. Smith's podcast continues to produce hilarious segments from the host of ESPN's First Take.

On the latest episode of his radio show, Stephen A. was asked to name his favorite Pokémon from a list of three iconic characters: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

"What the hell are these?" Stephen A. responded. "Balbasaur? Bulbasour? Shamander? Or the Squirtle? These are Pokémons? I guess that’s what it is.”

Stephen A. continued by providing a self-deprecating response, despite his apparent lack of knowledge regarding Pokémon. “You know what I’m gonna say? Shamander,” Smith said, referring to Charmander. “That’s who I would take. Because it reminds me of me because of the forehead.”