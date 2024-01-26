Stephen A. Smith Has Hilarious Response to Fan Asking Him to Name His Favorite Pokémon

Stephen A. Smith's podcast continues to produce hilarious segments from the host of ESPN's First Take.
On the latest episode of his radio show, Stephen A. was asked to name his favorite Pokémon from a list of three iconic characters: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.
"What the hell are these?" Stephen A. responded. "Balbasaur? Bulbasour? Shamander? Or the Squirtle? These are Pokémons? I guess that’s what it is.”
Stephen A. continued by providing a self-deprecating response, despite his apparent lack of knowledge regarding Pokémon. “You know what I’m gonna say? Shamander,” Smith said, referring to Charmander. “That’s who I would take. Because it reminds me of me because of the forehead.”
Of course, it isn't the first time The Stephen A. Smith Show has featured non-sports question from fans.
During an episode in December, the ESPN host was asked if he has game, and if so, what are his best pickup lines. Smith responded by explaining why he doesn't need pickup lines due to his natural understanding of women.
"I don't have a pickup line, that's why I've got game," Smith shared. "You see, women are highly intellectual creatures. They're not fooled by trifling asses. If they appear to be fooled, it's because they like you and they want you anyway."