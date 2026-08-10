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Cleo Sol Announces Fifth Album 'Gentlewoman'

The British singer-songwriter shared the news along with a snippet of a new song.

All Points East 2025
Joseph Okpako / WireImage via Getty Images

Cleo Sol is returning with new music.

On Monday (August 10), the English singer-songwriter announced her fifth studio album, Gentlewoman, which is scheduled to release on August 20.

The announcement was shared on her social media accounts. Her post included a preview of new music.

The lyrics in the snippet include, “Gentlewoman, I hear you/We are making it through/I see how hard you have worked … You’re safe to love again.”

“I can speak life into my family because I can speak life into myself, and God I thank you for that strength because I feel like you helped me to persevere,” Sol says at the end of the clip.

Gentlewoman will mark Sol’s first studio album since 2023’s Gold. Her most recent album with her group Sault, Chapter 1, was released in early 2026.

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