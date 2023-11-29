Keke Palmer Says She Had a 'Rude Awakening' When She Started Dating: 'Misogyny Came at Me Hard'

Less than a month after she filed a restraining order against Darius Jackson, the father of her child, actress and singer Keke Palmer has detailed how she had a "rude awakening" when she first started dating.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, she was joined by her mother Sharon, and spoke about her upbringing. She suggested that she grew up in a respectful household, which meant that she was ultimately "naive" when it came to dating because her father was never misogynistic towards her mother.

"I think sometimes I've been really naive. 'Cause my dad is great and my uncles are great. So misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness,” she said around the four-minute mark of the podcast, without directly naming the instances she faced misogyny in relationships. "I grew up in a house where my mom would say, ‘This is what it needs to be.’ And [my father] Larry would be like, ‘OK, Sharon. Go on ahead, Sharon. So, for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom, it [was] a pretty rude awakening."

If it wasn't for her parents Sharon and Larry, Palmer said she wouldn't have known what a healthy relationship is supposed to look like, even though they might've given her an "unrealistic idea of relationships."

"Having parents that broke up, that were divorced, or that had a hard time getting along, or maybe you’re not close to your dad, or maybe you’re not close to your mom, sometimes can set you up to have realistic expectations in life,” she continued. “It can actually make you say, ‘Well, you know what? Sometimes, people who love you will disappoint you.’ And this is how you actually do create reasonable boundaries."

Earlier this month, Palmer filed for full custody of her and Darius Jackson's 9-month-old son, Leodis. She also filed for a restraining order against him. A source told People that Palmer reportedly worked "hard to have an amicable split" from Jackson and "gave him a lot of chance to do the right thing."

More recently, Jackson accused Palmer's mother of threatening to shoot him amid their split. She also shared a video statement calling out “the ridiculous stuff” Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas, had been saying on social media. "He’s disrespectful to women just like his little brother," she said in the video. "He taught his brother how to be abusive. So he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a fuckboy and you’re a part of the problem."

Listen to the full episode of the podcast here.