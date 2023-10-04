IShowSpeed Messes Up 'Elephant's Toothpaste' Experiment, Paramedics Arrive After His Room Fills With Toxic Fumes

Streamer IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins, had to be treated by paramedics after a science experiment during a live stream went wrong.

The popular YouTube streamer, who is primarily known for his animated responses while playing video games, recently conducted an "elephant's toothpaste" experiment in his bedroom during a stream. The experiment sees an individual or individuals combine hydrogen peroxide, dry yeast, and dish soap to create a foamy substance. However, when Speed did the experiment, it didn't go quite as planned and released a lot of seemingly toxic fumes into his home.

"It didn't work!" he exclaimed as more fumes released into his room. "What the fuck is going on? Is it working? Oh my fucking God, it's not doing it! ... Ah, I can't breathe." He was seen exiting the stream as the room continued to get filled with the fumes. A fire alarm could also be heard going off in the background as he left.