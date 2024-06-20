Donald Sutherland Has Passed Away at the Age of 88

The Canadian actor and activist earned numerous achievements throughout his career, which spans seven decades. He's received an Emmy, two Golden Globe Awards, and an honorary Academy Award.

After rising to fame for his starring role in 1970's M*A*S*H, Sutherland went on to star in countless acclaimed films such as Klute, Animal House, and the 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. More recently, he portrayed the lead villain, President Coriolanus Snow, in the Hunger Games series.

RIP.

