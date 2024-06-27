Bam Margera Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct for Punching Brother in the Face, Threatening Family

The troubled Jackass star, who was fired from the fourth movie mid-production for alleged substance abuse, turned himself in for charges related to the alleged assault of his brother, Jesse Margera, last year at his home near Philadelphia. Per a police report, Margera got into an argument with his brother, the drummer of the rock band CKY who also made appearances in the video series of the same name, during which he threatened to "put a bullet in [his] head."

During a hearing for the case last year, Margera said that he was undergoing treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. His brother described him as "a good dude when he's not messed up." Jesse Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum as a result of the incident.

“You can really say he won his case before today just by turning his life around,” said his defense lawyer William J. Brennan. "I needed that to realize I would go on drinking benders and I would end up in situations that were really not good," added Margera, who will reach one year of sobriety on August 1. "Now that I’ve done this amount of time, I don’t want to go back to that lifestyle."

Last month, Margera married his finacée, Danni Marie. During the wedding, he thanked her for helping his sobriety journey. “[You] made me stop drinking and got me back to skateboarding, and I cannot thank you enough,” he said. Despite his sobriety, Margera made headlines earlier this year after he was caught on camera getting into a physical fight in Los Angeles, which he said was self-defense.