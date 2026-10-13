Christina Aguilera's New Look Has Fans Saying She's 25 Again

Recent photos from Aguilera’s Portofino trip with fiancé Matthew Rutler sparked similar reactions, as followers said she appeared to be “aging backwards.”

Fans compared the 45-year-old singer’s look to her Stripped era, with one saying she looked “exactly the same as 25 years ago.”

Christina Aguilera channeled her early-2000s Xtina era in a sheer black minidress at MISTR’s National PrEP Day celebration in West Hollywood.

Christina Aguilera stole the spotlight at MISTR's annual National PrEP Day celebration at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Saturday. The singer, 45, wore a trendy sheer black outfit that showed off her toned body. The outfit was a sheer black minidress with a mesh, see-through presentation and black crosses. Under the mesh, she wore a black lace bra and short, high-waisted black shorts. In photos posted online, fans said she looked like her Xtina days, referring to the period when Aguilera released her 2002 album Stripped, which showed off her alter ego, "Xtina."

"She looks exactly the same as 25 years ago," one fan said on Instagram. "Who did her makeup? It's looking vintage Xtina and I love it," another added. "Wow, is it 2000? She is serving," another said. "Xtina, give us the new music era you mentioned at your last Voltaire show." "The 4th picture could literally be from 2000," one more added. "I thought the first slide was a pic from '06," another said.

"Direct from 2001," one more added. Earlier this month, Aguilera shared photos from a trip with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, to Portofino, Italy. "Who knew Neverland was in Portofino?" Aguilera captioned the Instagram post.

In the main photo, she's seen wearing a halter top in light pink, yellow and green, as well as light-wash, low-rise jeans and sunglasses. Fans also commented on her looks here, saying that she looked much younger than 45. "You're giving me Stripped album vibes. Are you aging backwards?" one said. "This is giving OG Christina! Like 'Genie gets her wish' Christina," another said. "How does she look like she is still in her 20s? Wow, not aging at all," one more added. "Xtina, do you understand how perfect you are?" one more asked.

So, it's not 2000, but don't tell that to Aguilera, because she has fans talking like it is that era.