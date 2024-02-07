Tom Holland Leading ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in Return to West End Theater Roots

Tom Holland will return to his theatrical roots when he stars in Romeo & Juliet on London’s West End.
According to Playbill, Holland will play Romeo in the new production directed by Jamie Lloyd and running 12 weeks from May 11 to Aug. 3 at the Duke of York’s Theatre. An official opening night performance has yet to be determined.
"Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world," said Lloyd in a statement per Playbill. "It is an honor to welcome him back to the West End."
Long before the world knew him as Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man films, Holland got his professional start on London’s West End when he performed in Billy Elliot: The Musical, first playing Billy’s friend Michael in 2008 and eventually the title role until 2010, according to Playbill and the Sky Kid. Romeo & Juliet will be Holland’s second West End credit.
Additional casting for the Shakespeare classic will be announced at a later date.
