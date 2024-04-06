'Romeo & Juliet' Actress Receives Support From Theatre Company Following Racist Bullying Online

The theater company responsible for a West End production of Romeo & Juliet has addressed the racial abuse one of the show's stars has endured.

On Friday, the Jamie Lloyd Company released a statement claiming there have racist remarks online hurled at Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who plays Juliet in the production.

"Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. This must stop," read the statement. "We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment."

The company continued, "We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities."

Rivers will be making her West End debut by acting alongside Tom Holland, who is starring as Romeo in the production. In addition to Rivers and Holland, the production will also include performances from Freema Agyeman, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye, and Ray Sesay.

The company added in their statement that rehearsals have been "full of joy, compassion, and kindness," and that their cast and crew will continue "to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on the creation of our production."

The production will run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London from May 11 to Aug. 3.