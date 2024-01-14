Supa Emcee, Detroit Rapper Cut From ‘8 Mile,’ Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Wife to Death

Supa Emcee, a Detroit-area rapper whose scene was cut from 8 Mile, is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his wife to death.

The suspect, legally known as Jimmie Brown, has been accused of stabbing 49-year-old Kelly Ann Mays 17 times inside of an apartment last week (Jan. 7), according to local network WDIV.

Mays’ daughter, Celeste, discovered her mother’s body when she went to the apartment, suspecting something was wrong.

“I touched her foot, and it was cold,” she told Fox 2 Detroit. “I have nightmares about it, so everytime I fall asleep, I see it … I hate [Brown] now, and he is no father of mine. Now I gotta fend for my sister and my sister’s 14, and it’s a lot of responsibility.”

Authorities say that Brown turned himself in to the Westland Police Department not long after.

Per Fox 2 Detroit, Brown and Mays had been together for 13 years but reportedly had a history of violence in their relationship. Mays’ daughters had previously begged for her to leave Brown. The two eventually became separated at the beginning of the year, but still kept in touch.

Mays had been known as a domestic violence survivor, activist, and poet that frequently worked with Haven, a non-profit group in Oakland County, Michigan that provides outreach to victims, per WDIV.