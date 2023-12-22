‘8 Mile’ Actor Nashawn Breedlove Who Battled Eminem Died From Fentanyl and Cocaine Overdose

Nashawn Breedlove’s cause of death is now known.

TMZ reports that he died from acute intoxication from fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, per the New Jersey medical examiner. The 46-year-old was found dead in his apartment in late September, with his overdose ruled as accidental.

Breedlove died in his sleep on Sept. 24 in his New Jersey home. Sadly, his body was found in a decomposed state on his bedroom floor. Officers used a crowbar to enter his apartment after his downstairs neighbor told the landlord about a brown fluid leaking from the ceiling into her unit. Officers reportedly discovered a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia in his unit.