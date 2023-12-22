‘8 Mile’ Actor Nashawn Breedlove Who Battled Eminem Died From Fentanyl and Cocaine Overdose

Nashawn Breedlove’s cause of death is now known.
TMZ reports that he died from acute intoxication from fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, per the New Jersey medical examiner. The 46-year-old was found dead in his apartment in late September, with his overdose ruled as accidental.
Breedlove died in his sleep on Sept. 24 in his New Jersey home. Sadly, his body was found in a decomposed state on his bedroom floor. Officers used a crowbar to enter his apartment after his downstairs neighbor told the landlord about a brown fluid leaking from the ceiling into her unit. Officers reportedly discovered a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia in his unit.
Breedlove played the character Lotto in 8 Mile, where he went up against Eminem’s B-Rabbit. During their face-off, Lotto drops off one of his most famous lines, saying he’s “gotta murder that dude from Leave It to Beaver. B-Rabbit later demolishes Lotto with a freestyle over Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones, Part II” instrumental.
Prior to playing Lotto, Breedlove was known as the rapper Ox, and was featured on the soundtrack of the 2001 cult classic The Wash, starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.
At the time of Breedlove’s death, his son, 22-year-old Zaak shared a tribute to his father on Instagram: “RIP to my Father, The Legend of Hip Hop,” he wrote.