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Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Announces Sp5der and Ch@mobile Exclusive T-Shirts

The red tee from Streamer University's Ch@mobile partnership dropped for Complex subscribers only.

A person sitting on a couch holding a red shirt with "streamer ch@" written on it. A coffee table and lamp are in the background.
@thuggerthugger1

Kai Cenat's Streamer University has linked with Sp5der and Ch@mobile for two exclusive t-shirts, and exclusive access was sent to Complex and Ch@mobile subscribers. Sign up for exclusive access to the Streamer University x Sp5der drop.

For Cenat’s annual Streamer University, up-and-coming creators come together to learn the craft of content creation directly from one of the biggest names in streaming for a shot at breaking through in one of the most lucrative careers right now.

But if you were not one of the lucky few to be accepted, this Sp5der collaboration puts that energy into a wearable piece, connecting fans to the world Cenat has built around community and creativity.

Red T-shirt featuring a black spider web design with yellow stars and the text "5treamer Ch@" in bold yellow letters.

Complex

Red t-shirt with a spider web design, yellow stars, and the words "streamer Ch@" in bold yellow font.

Complex

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