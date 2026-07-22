Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Announces Sp5der and Ch@mobile Exclusive T-Shirts

Kai Cenat's Streamer University has linked with Sp5der and Ch@mobile for two exclusive t-shirts, and exclusive access was sent to Complex and Ch@mobile subscribers. Sign up for exclusive access to the Streamer University x Sp5der drop.

For Cenat’s annual Streamer University, up-and-coming creators come together to learn the craft of content creation directly from one of the biggest names in streaming for a shot at breaking through in one of the most lucrative careers right now.

But if you were not one of the lucky few to be accepted, this Sp5der collaboration puts that energy into a wearable piece, connecting fans to the world Cenat has built around community and creativity.