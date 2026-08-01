OnlyFans Model Awaiting Trial on Theft Charges Arrested Again

Key Takeaways
- OnlyFans model Mia Ventura (real name Adva Lavie) was re-arrested July 28 in Beverly Hills on a Riverside County felony grand theft warrant and ordered held without bail after officers found she’d removed her court-ordered ankle monitor.
- The Riverside case accuses Lavie of stealing more than $11,000 in luxury items — including a Rolex and Louis Vuitton accessories — from a man's Tesla Cybertruck at an Indio Airbnb during Coachella weekend after a dispute over a festival wristband, with surveillance video allegedly showing her taking the goods.
- She already faces six felony counts in LA County tied to allegedly targeting wealthy dates she met on apps and "Sugar Daddy" sites across upscale LA neighborhoods, bringing her to seven felony charges total and a potential 11 years and 8 months in prison, while her ex-fiancé, billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, is separately charged with trying to intimidate witnesses.
OnlyFans model Mia Ventura is back behind bars after police picked her up on a new felony warrant while she was already awaiting trial on separate charges.
According to Fox News, officers arrested the influencer (real name Adva Lavie) around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday (July 28), on a Beverly Hills sidewalk near North Cannon Boulevard and Brighton Way. The warrant, issued out of Riverside County, was unrelated to her ongoing LA County proceedings.
The Riverside case centers on an alleged theft that unfolded over Coachella weekend last year, per NBC Los Angeles. Riverside County prosecutors charged Lavie in April with felony grand theft, alleging she stole more than $11,000 in luxury items from a victim's Tesla Cybertruck parked at an Airbnb in Indio on April 12, 2025.
Stolen property listed in the warrant included a Rolex watch valued at roughly $8,600, Louis Vuitton Aviator sunglasses worth about $700, and a Louis Vuitton card holder valued at approximately $1,800.
Lavie had been invited to the Indio rental by the victim to attend shows at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The alleged theft followed a dispute in which Lavie was reportedly upset that the victim had not provided her with a festival wristband. Surveillance cameras at the Airbnb appeared to capture Lavie taking the victim's property.
The victim, who identified himself as Oscar, said he "felt violated" by Lavie's alleged crimes. Upon hearing about her arrest, he told NBC Los Angeles: "We don’t really know how this is going to go, but it’s a step forward that we’ve been waiting for."
When Lavie failed to appear for a scheduled arraignment in Riverside County in May, a judge issued a $20,000 arrest warrant. The warrant was outstanding at the time of her Tuesday arrest in Beverly Hills.
Officers also discovered at the time of her arrest that Lavie was no longer wearing her court-ordered ankle monitor. A judge ordered Lavie held without bail following the arrest.
The Beverly Hills arrest added to a mounting legal situation. In March, Lavie pleaded not guilty in LA County to six felony counts, including grand theft, unauthorized use of personal identifying information, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary.
Prosecutors allege that between 2023 and 2025, she used dating apps and "Sugar Daddy" websites to cultivate relationships with wealthy men and women across Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills before allegedly stealing cash, gold, credit cards, and designer goods. Five victims are named in the LA County charges; detectives have since linked her to several additional burglaries.
If convicted on all LA County counts alone, Lavie faces a maximum of 11 years and 8 months in state prison. Across both counties, she now faces a total of seven felony charges.
The case has drawn added attention because of Lavie's ex-fiancé, real estate billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, 64, who was arrested in May and charged with three felony counts of attempting to dissuade witnesses by force or threat in connection with her case. His arraignment is scheduled for August 7.