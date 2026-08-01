OnlyFans Model Awaiting Trial on Theft Charges Arrested Again

OnlyFans model Mia Ventura is back behind bars after police picked her up on a new felony warrant while she was already awaiting trial on separate charges.

According to Fox News, officers arrested the influencer (real name Adva Lavie) around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday (July 28), on a Beverly Hills sidewalk near North Cannon Boulevard and Brighton Way. The warrant, issued out of Riverside County, was unrelated to her ongoing LA County proceedings.

The Riverside case centers on an alleged theft that unfolded over Coachella weekend last year, per NBC Los Angeles. Riverside County prosecutors charged Lavie in April with felony grand theft, alleging she stole more than $11,000 in luxury items from a victim's Tesla Cybertruck parked at an Airbnb in Indio on April 12, 2025.

Stolen property listed in the warrant included a Rolex watch valued at roughly $8,600, Louis Vuitton Aviator sunglasses worth about $700, and a Louis Vuitton card holder valued at approximately $1,800.

Lavie had been invited to the Indio rental by the victim to attend shows at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The alleged theft followed a dispute in which Lavie was reportedly upset that the victim had not provided her with a festival wristband. Surveillance cameras at the Airbnb appeared to capture Lavie taking the victim's property.