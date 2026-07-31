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Colin Cowherd Seems Pleased About Donna Mills Joining OnlyFans

The sports radio host suggested that any man over 50 would be interested in the news.

Colin Cowherd, in a light blue shirt, poses on the left, and Donna Mills, in a fringed light green outfit, poses on the right, at separate events.
Jerod Harris / Stringer and Omar Vega / Stringer via Getty Images

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd is seemingly very pleased with the news of Donna Mills planning to start an OnlyFans account.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the 62-year-old Cowherd, who is married with two children, shared his not-so-subtle reaction to Mills, 85, joining the platform.

“Donna Mills reportedly joined OnlyFans,” he wrote on Wednesday (July 30). “For any man over 50.. Ya know… I’m just gonna keep this to myself.”

Mills, perhaps best known for her role of Abby Cunningham on the popular soap opera Knots Landing, recently spoke with Variety about her decision to join OnlyFans.

“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years. Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” she explained.

Mills added that her OnlyFans account will feature her “sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way.”

She seemed to imply, unlike what Cowherd imagined, that it will be safe-for-work content allowing her to connect to her fans.

“It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am,” she said.

“This is not about changing who she is. It is about giving her longtime fans more access to the personality, style and behind-the-scenes moments they already love,” added Andy Bachman, CEO Creators INC. “Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time. She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her.”

OnlyFans, notably, recently linked up with PLEASURES for a limited-edition capsule collection. See it here.

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