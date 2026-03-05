Jeannie Mai Takes Herself on a Date, Shares Her ‘Standards’ for Dating in Her 40s

Jeannie Mai had viewers thinking she was getting ready for a big night with someone special. However, the TV host revealed the date she had been nervously preparing for was actually with herself.

In a nearly nine-minute long vlog shared to her YouTube channel, the 47-year-old explained her standards for dating in this chapter of her life.

“Here's the difference with dating at 47: I'm not trying to be chosen, I'm deciding. I'm deciding if I like me when I'm with you,” she explained at the 20-second mark in the video linked above. “Am I fully me when I'm with you? It's been a minute since I let somebody see me, fully me, not just the public me.”

She continued, “Dating in LA already feels like a full-on sport. Everyone is also emotionally unavailable. This time I have standards. If you're not right, please leave, please actually go.”

As she did her makeup, Mai read affirmations about self-worth and confidence, including, “Being in my presence is a privilege,” and, “Confidence in your 40s isn't loud, it's steady.”