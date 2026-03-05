Jeannie Mai Takes Herself on a Date, Shares Her ‘Standards’ for Dating in Her 40s

Jeannie Mai had viewers thinking she was getting ready for a big night with someone special. However, the TV host revealed the date she had been nervously preparing for was actually with herself.
In a nearly nine-minute long vlog shared to her YouTube channel, the 47-year-old explained her standards for dating in this chapter of her life.
“Here's the difference with dating at 47: I'm not trying to be chosen, I'm deciding. I'm deciding if I like me when I'm with you,” she explained at the 20-second mark in the video linked above. “Am I fully me when I'm with you? It's been a minute since I let somebody see me, fully me, not just the public me.”
She continued, “Dating in LA already feels like a full-on sport. Everyone is also emotionally unavailable. This time I have standards. If you're not right, please leave, please actually go.”
As she did her makeup, Mai read affirmations about self-worth and confidence, including, “Being in my presence is a privilege,” and, “Confidence in your 40s isn't loud, it's steady.”
Still, she admitted she was nervous while trying to pick the right outfit, joking about the pressure to look “sexy and feminine but also cool and effortless.”
The twist came after she arrived at the restaurant and a waiter asked if she was expecting someone.
"I'm not waiting for anybody else ‘cause l'm taking myself out on a date," Mai revealed.
By the end of the evening, Mai said the solo outing left her feeling proud and centered.
“A solo date resets you. It reminds you that your life doesn't start when someone joins you—it's already happening,” she said, adding that she would happily do it again.
As rumors swirl that Mai may be dating Anderson .Paak, his divorce is seeing new movement.
According to TMZ, Paak's estranged wife, Jae Lin, filed legal documents earlier this week requesting primary physical custody of their two children, ages 9 and 13.
Lin’s filing asks that the parents share legal custody and that the musician receive visitation. She is also seeking spousal support and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
The pair married in November 2010, and Paak first filed for divorce in 2024.
The update comes as Mai was recently spotted entering his Hollywood jazz speakeasy, Andy's, where the two have been seen appearing close, though neither has confirmed a relationship.
Mai is twice divorced. She was previously married to TV host Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018, and later to Jeezy from 2021 until 2024.