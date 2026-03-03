Bhad Bhabie Episode Clips Pulled From Dr. Phil’s Facebook Page After Her Mom’s Complaints

At the time, her 13-year-old daughter, then known as Danielle Bregoli, was immortalized with her infamous catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ‘bout dat?”

Bhad Bhabie’s mother, 58-year-old Barbara Bregoli, took to Instagram to call out the TV personality after several clips from the September 2016 episode were shared on his Facebook page, which has more than 10 million followers.

Resurfaced clips of Bhad Bhabie ’s infamous appearance on the Dr. Phil show are being removed after her mom publicly called him out.

“I'm guessing Phil McGraw's ratings are doing bad that he has to, almost 10 years later, still re-release clips of my daughter's episode,” Barbara said in a video shared on Monday (March 3). “Maybe he should talk about his own life and what happened with his first wife. You know, people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.”

A spokesperson for Dr. Phil told TMZ, “A third party controls the Facebook page and no one currently on Dr. Phil’s staff condones the posts.”

Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that four clips from Bhad Bhabie's episode that had been posted within the past week have since been removed.

Sources connected to Dr. Phil also pointed out that Barbara was the one who originally wrote to the show seeking help.

Bhad Bhabie, now 22, was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in late 2024. She recently told fans, “Bad news from my doctor yesterday. God has the last say, not my cancer.”