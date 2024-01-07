Jodie Foster Says Gen-Zers Are 'Really Annoying, Especially in the Workplace'

Jodie Foster has some complaints about Gen-Z entertainers.

One week ahead of the True Detective season four premiere, the Academy Award winner, 61, sat down with the Guardian for a profile published on Jan. 6. In the story, Foster admitted that she sometimes struggles with the attitudes and work ethic of those decades younger than her.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace," Foster said. "They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Foster, whose career began as a child star in the 1972 adventure drama Napoleon and Samantha, and most notably in the 1976 psychological thriller film Taxi Driver, praised The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey. Asking the 20-year-old nonbinary actor to introduce her at the Elle Magazine Women in Hollywood event last year, Foster complimented Ramsey's style, recalling that the actor was "wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”

Elsewhere, Foster said that she can mentor rising Hollywood stars, who she believes “need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs.”

“I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story," she added.