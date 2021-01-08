Xena: Warrior Princess actress Lucy Lawless is shutting down her former co-star Kevin Sorbo, who tweeted false claims that it was members of antifa, not pro-Trump extremists, who broke into the U.S. Capitol this week.

Sorbo, known for his role as the Greek hero on both Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and the Lawless-led spin-off Xena, spent Wednesday tweeting his support for the rioters who invaded the building, before later claiming the failed attack which resulted in five deaths was the work of “antifa.”

The baseless accusations circulated as right-wing pundits tried to shift blame away from the lunatic conspiracy theorists who were responsible for the failed coup, many of whom who are now being investigated, arrested, and fired.

Sorbo retweeted one post by Rogan O'Handley that read, “Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters…" The post included a photo of rioters roaming the Capitol building that Twitter marked as “manipulated media.”

"They don't look like patriots to me…" Sorbo wrote while sharing the post.

Not letting her former co-star’s lies go unchallenged, the Xena star stepped in to shut him down. The New Zealand actress took on her breakout role as Xena from 1995 to 2001. Since then, she’s continued to be a heroic figure both on and off screen.

“No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors," she responded. "They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst."

Meanwhile, the FBI has confirmed that the loose leftist umbrella known as Antifa (shorthand for anti-facist) had absolutely no involvement in the attack that descended upon the Capitol on Wednesday.