Before Megan Thee Stallion became one of the most beloved rappers in the industry, she auditioned for a role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop series.

On Monday, the network shared a video clip from Meg’s audition, with commentary from some current Love & Hip Hop cast members, including Sukihana and Ray J.

“It's Megan Thee Stallion AKA young Tina Snow AKA H-Town Hottie and I'm from Houston Texas and I'm just the best female rapper that's poppin' off right now,” Meg said in the video. “And on top of that, I'm a full-time college student.” Meg also talks about her late mother’s rapping and how she told her mother at 18 that she wanted to become an artist.

“Megan is gonna become a household name,” she continued. “When you're talkin' about those poppin' rappers, I'm going to be in that conversation.” While VH1 ultimately decided not to invite the rapper to be on the show, Meg seemingly predicted her own career.

In other Meg-related news, the Good News rapper recently appeared to address Tory Lanez’s announcement of his DaBaby collab. Lanez took to Instagram to share a photo of him and DaBaby on what looks to be a video shoot. While Meg’s fans were upset, she came to DaBaby’s defense, tweeting, “That shit was old and not cleared.” She also teased the impending arrival of her “Cry Baby” video with the Charlotte native.