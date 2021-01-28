Paramount Pictures has released its latest trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

With the new clip we get a closer look at who will feature in the film. In addition to Keanu Reeves’ cameo as a magic tumbleweed, the cast is rounded out by appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, and Danny Trejo.

The third SpongeBob movie is a prequel to the revered TV show, following SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick as they try to rescue Gary the Snail and depicting how they all met in the first place. They also get into their fair share of mischief and meet a lot of memorable characters along the way.

The film is also getting a special soundtrack. Last July, J Balvin and Tainy released their collaborative song “Agua,” which was the movie’s first single. In November, Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey teamed up for the song “Krabby Step.”

Sponge on the Run received its first trailer in November 2019, alongside news that a rumored spinoff centered on Squidward could make its way to Netflix. While there’s no word on that yet, more rumors surfaced last summer about Nickelodeon's Patrick-based series The Patrick Star Show, as the network continues to spin several series from SpongeBob.