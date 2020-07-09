J Balvin and Tainy have released their joint song “Agua” from the official soundtrack The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

The pair’s collaboration is the first single to drop from the film's soundtrack. The project is also set to include features from Tyga, ​Swae Lee​, ​Lil Mosey​, ​Weezer​, ​Snoop Dogg​, ​The Flaming Lips​, ​Kenny G​, ​Cyndi Lauper, among others.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation teamed up with Tainy—who acted as executive producer—and industry leader Lex Borrero’s NEON16 to curate the film soundtrack, with the project set to be released via NEON16/Interscope Records​.

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will premiere via video on demand in the U.S at the top of 2021, and then run exclusively on CBS All Access.

Listen to “Agua” above.