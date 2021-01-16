Years after word first dropped that LeBron James would head up a Space Jam sequel, fans are getting their first look at the return of Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad.

HBO Max shared the first official clip from the movie (officially titled Space Jam: A New Legacy) in a montage of films coming to the service in 2021.

The early images show Bugs and LeBron reacting in horror as some monster (or MonStar) glows in front of them in a massive column of light.

Though many blockbusters and long-awaited films were knocked off course by the coronavirus pandemic, Space Jam 2 was able to wrap filming in 2019. Audio from that final day showed that James was absolutely bowled over to fill in the role once held by Michael Jordan.

"I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio —a very small town outside of Cleveland. From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing," James said at the time. "She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So, I’m really not supposed to be here."

Since then, we've heard little about the film beyond a look at the revamped Tune Squad jerseys.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is expected to be released on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max and in theaters.