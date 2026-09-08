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Latest Stories
We Had A Seance To Resurrect The Spirit Of Air Bud 20 Years Later
A reporter goes to the dark depths of Hollywood to talk to Buddy, the golden retriever at the center of the Disney Air Bud franchise.
How to Fake Your Way Through A 'Twin Peaks' Conversation
Don't know sh** about 'Twin Peaks'? Don't worry, we've got you just in time for Showtime's reboot.
How TF Did Billy Hoyle Dunk in 'White Men Can't Jump'?
The 25th anniversary of 'White Men Can't Jump' has us pondering one of the most important unanswered questions of a generation.
If Shia LaBeouf Wants to Keep Punching Nazis, That's Cool With Us
Shia LaBeouf was arrested for fighting a white supremacist. In other words, he's a hero.
How the Hell Does Kevin's Dad Make So Much Money in 'Home Alone'?
We have some theories about Peter McAllister's profession.
Space Jam's Monstars: Where Are They Now?
20 years after Space Jam, the Monstars are spread across the country, and not doing so great. We tracked them down.
Jaden and Will Smith Taught Me How Water Works
Will and Jaden Smith took us on a tour of JUST Water and taught us about sustainability and using a water bottle as a phone.
The New Jason Bourne Movie Ruined My Childhood
The glory days of Jason Bourne (and my male privilege) are over.
Why Didn't Ricky Zig Zag?
25 years later, 'Boyz n the Hood' fans are still questioning this.
Bad Beets: The Rise and Fall of Doug Funnie
The boy from Bluffington lived a charmed life—until the spotlight faded away.