AlexSiquig Portrait

AlexSiquig

informer you know so daddy me snow we all go blauu a licky boom down detective mon he say he say daddy me snow me stab someone down the lay a licky boom down

Joined August 2013 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Air Bud 20th Anniversary

We Had A Seance To Resurrect The Spirit Of Air Bud 20 Years Later

A reporter goes to the dark depths of Hollywood to talk to Buddy, the golden retriever at the center of the Disney Air Bud franchise.

AlexSiquig3334 days ago
Twin Peaks

How to Fake Your Way Through A 'Twin Peaks' Conversation

Don't know sh** about 'Twin Peaks'? Don't worry, we've got you just in time for Showtime's reboot.

AlexSiquig3408 days ago
Billy Hoyle

How TF Did Billy Hoyle Dunk in 'White Men Can't Jump'?

The 25th anniversary of 'White Men Can't Jump' has us pondering one of the most important unanswered questions of a generation.

AlexSiquig3460 days ago
Shia LaBeouf Punches Nazi

If Shia LaBeouf Wants to Keep Punching Nazis, That's Cool With Us

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for fighting a white supremacist. In other words, he's a hero.

AlexSiquig3521 days ago
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How the Hell Does Kevin's Dad Make So Much Money in 'Home Alone'?

We have some theories about Peter McAllister's profession.

AlexSiquig3558 days ago
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Space Jam's Monstars: Where Are They Now?

20 years after Space Jam, the Monstars are spread across the country, and not doing so great. We tracked them down.

AlexSiquig3593 days ago
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Jaden and Will Smith Taught Me How Water Works

Will and Jaden Smith took us on a tour of JUST Water and taught us about sustainability and using a water bottle as a phone.

AlexSiquig3643 days ago
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The New Jason Bourne Movie Ruined My Childhood

The glory days of Jason Bourne (and my male privilege) are over.

AlexSiquig3699 days ago
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Why Didn't Ricky Zig Zag?

25 years later, 'Boyz n the Hood' fans are still questioning this.

AlexSiquig3719 days ago

Bad Beets: The Rise and Fall of Doug Funnie

The boy from Bluffington lived a charmed life—until the spotlight faded away.

AlexSiquig3772 days ago
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