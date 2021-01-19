Eddie Huang's directorial debut Boogie, a coming-of-age tale focused on a talented basketball player whose parents are pushing him to focus on school, got a new trailer from Focus Features on Tuesday.

Among the cast is the late Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn drill icon who was fatally shot in the Hollywood Hills in February of last year at the age of 20.

In an Instagram post shortly after Pop's death, Huang shared footage of the first time he ever met the "Dior" artist and praised him as "the most talented person…bar none."

Catch the new trailer up top. Boogie, featuring new music from Pop Smoke, is out March 5. Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, and Perry Yung also star.

Pop Smoke's posthumously released album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was named as one of the 10 best albums of 2020 by Complex. In December, Pop Smoke was among those featured on Kid Cudi's trilogy-closing Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album. Pop was joined by Skepta on the Act II cut (and album standout) "Show Out," featuring production from Dot da Genius and Plain Pat.